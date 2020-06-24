Does This Mean We Are Going To Hear A Lot More From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry?

In classic Los Angeles fashion, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed with an agency. No, they won't be appearing in Hollywood movies or on billboards right away, but you can expect to see them behind a podium or two when, you know, large gatherings are a thing again. The Los Angeles Times reports that the pair, who stepped back from their duties as senior royals earlier this year, has signed with the Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements.
While couple is certainly no stranger to speaking engagements as royals, the scope of their talking points was somewhat limited to their duties. Now that they've flown the nest, it's possible we should prepare for some much more candid addresses from the two previously tight-lipped figures.
We already got a taste of the more progressive, opinionated Markle when she delivered a virtual graduation speech in support of Black Lives Matter to her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, earlier this month. In her speech, she encouraged the graduating class to get involved in the movement, and reflected on the Los Angeles demonstrations following the beating of Rodney King by police officers in 1992.
"I remember the curfew and I remember rushing back home and on that drive home, seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke billow out of buildings," she said. "I remember seeing men in the back of a van just holding guns and rifles. I remember pulling up to the house and seeing the tree that had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don’t go away."
But we'll be looking forward to hearing what Prince Harry has to say as well, although arguably his biggest post-royal move was appearing in a Thomas The Tank Engine special for Netflix. But the person we really need to hear from right now? Baby Archie.
