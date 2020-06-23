A Resurfaced Megan Fox Interview About Michael Bay Has Fans Livid

The accusations against Chris D'Elia and Ansel Elgort could mark the beginning of a second wave of #MeToo accusations, but Megan Fox wants to make sure her own story doesn't get misconstrued in the process. The actress has previously lamented that she was not "sympathetic" enough to come forward about Hollywood predators, but on Monday Twitter discovered a 2009 interview with Fox and Jimmy Kimmel in which the actress recalls an experience she had with director Michael Bay when she was 15, and fans are up in arms.
In the interview, Fox recalled her time as an extra on the 2003 film Bad Boys II. She says she was 15 at the time, but was costumed in a bikini and heels and told to dance under a waterfall. The anecdote is shared to audience laughter, but ten years later the story doesn't seem so innocent.
"teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t," user @reservoird0gs captioned the video.
clip from 2009 where megan fox tells a story about michael bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o— liz w 🧸 (@reservoird0gs) June 21, 2020
the crowd laughs, and kimmel makes gross jokes
teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1
"While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the event and cast a sinister shadow that doesn't really, in my opinion, belong," she wrote, going on to explain that the audition scene actually took place at the studio with other crew members and employees present, and that she did not wash the car but rather had to pretend to fix it.
She also mentioned Steven Spielberg, who reportedly instructed Bay to fire Fox after she previously compared Bay's directing style to that of Hitler.
"When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner," she continued.
This does not mean she hasn't had experiences of that nature. However, she wrote that the names of these perpetrators are "safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart."
