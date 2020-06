Amy Schumer Shares Phone Number To Offer Support In Response To Chris D’Elia Allegations

Amy Schumer and Whitney Cummings have spoken out about their role in the comedy community after fellow comedian, Chris D’Elia, was accused of asking for nude photos and other inappropriate behavior with underage girls. Last week, a number of women came forward on social media to allege D’Elia had inappropriately pursued them over email and text, and also provided screenshots of the alleged encounters. Five of them later spoke to the Los Angeles Times about their experiences, one of which included D’Elia allegedly exposing himself. D’Elia has denied the accusations of underage advances in a statement to TMZ , but Schumer and Cummings have spoken out in support of the survivors.