Olivia wasn’t totally innocent, though. When it was brought up that she didn’t connect with the other women in the house, she insulted their intelligence and said her famous line, “I want to talk smart things.” And the cherry on top was when she said Ben should be running the other way from contestant Amanda Stanton because she was a single mother. “I feel like it’s an episode of Teen Mom,” she said. There was also that time she brought up her insecurity over her "cankles" immediately after Ben told the group two of his family friends had just died in a plane crash.