Watchmen Is Timelier Than Ever & HBO Is Offering It For Free

HBO's Watchmen takes place 34 years after the events of the original comic book. Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the series focuses on racist violence in the city perpetrated by a white supremacist group called the Seventh Kavalry. The Seventh Kavalry specifically operates in opposition to the Tulsa Police Department, prompting the remaining officers to conceal their identities. Regina King stars as Angela Abar or Sister Night, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as her husband, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford, chief of the Tulsa Police. All nine episodes will be available to everyone to stream until June 21.