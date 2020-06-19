Earlier this month, Netflix recognized that pushing 2011’s white savior tale The Help at subscribers wasn’t adding to the national conversation about systemic racism and police brutality in our society. The streaming service created the Black Lives Matter collection as a response.
If you’re hoping to find some new original TV series or movies added to that page on Friday, June 19, aka Juneteenth you’re out of luck. The annual holiday marks the day in 1865 — two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — when slaves in Galveston, TX actually learned they were free. Yet, no new shows or films added to Netflix on this momentous occasion in 2020 actually have Black people in visible lead roles.
Instead, the buzziest two new series star white people: The Politician and The Order. Both series — respectively, a star-studded Ryan Murphy political comedy and an endearingly zany teen supernatural drama — will debut their second seasons. You will also find a new spy thriller starring a quintet of Latinx acting superstars including Knives Out’s Ana de Armas and Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz. There are also new episodes of Coronavirus Explained (with one chapter narrated by a never-seen Idris Elba), an international dramedy for everyone missing Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.