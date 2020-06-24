I tend to get overwhelmed when I lack focus and try to do too much at once. We live in an age where we are inundated with information, both good and bad, and sometimes it can really get the best of us. When I feel this way, I force myself to slow down, unplug for a bit, and do something simple like going for a walk. It’s the act of doing a little less and simplifying that helps me regain my sense of calm and clarity.