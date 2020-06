Power sounds like the right to be in control. To call the shots. But I think that idea is mistaken. I find that real power actually comes from being able to inspire people to rally around a common goal. It involves setting a clear vision, galvanizing folks behind that vision, and fostering an environment that sets people up to achieve it. People tend to do their best work when they’re passionate, they feel their voice is heard, and they’re empowered to take risks and challenge the status quo. Creating an open and collaborative environment is how we’ve ended up taking risks like being the first razor brand to embrace body hair — pubic hair included — and put it on full display.