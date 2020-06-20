In Wasp Network, Salanueva initially feels betrayed by her husband's decision to up and leave their family with no warning. Though she's in pain, she stays loyal and trusts González: when friends and neighbors who don't know the full story begin labeling him as a traitor, Salanueva bears the responsibility of defending him back home. After Salanueva learns that her husband went undercover and is actually considered a national hero, she and her daughter move to Miami, but just a few years later, González is arrested by the FBI.