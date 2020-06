In 2011, González became the first of the Cuban Five to be released from jail. He served 13 years of his 15-year sentence, but was told he must remain in the U.S. for a three-year probation period. At the time, Salanueva, who was still living in Cuba and wasn't permitted a U.S. visa, spoke out and demanded that González be allowed to go back to Cuba. "In U.S. territory, René is in danger," she told Reuters. "René is a man who has served his time. He has a right to go home, and his home is Cuba." González eventually returned to Cuba in 2013.