While The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! is essentially a recap show of past seasons (you know, the greatest ones — ever), it also features some updates from past cast members. And boy did the preview for the Kaitlyn Bristowe season tease an intriguing one. "He’s held a secret for five years," Chris Harrison says. "Nick [Viall] will drop a bomb that will change how you feel about him, Kaitlyn's season, and everything." Everything? That's a big promise even for you, Chris.
As the episode got going Chris mentioned that the secret had to do with love letters, and later added that "a newly revealed bombshell is the reason this man [Nick] was so blindsided." Of course, it took a very long time for the show to actually get around to any sort of reveal.
After airing Nick and Kaitlyn's brutal breakup in which she rejected his proposal, Nick spoke to Chris via video chat. The former Bachelor explained that while he and Kaitlyn hadn't met in person before he popped up in the middle of the season, they had talked quite a bit. "We talked everyday for a period of time," he said. Chris also noted that when Kaitlyn appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after she was named one of the Bachelorettes, she said she'd give him a sign to show she was thinking about him. Chris played a clip that showed Kaitlyn putting two fingers up to her mouth as a silent shoutout.
But the reveal is that before Nick even decided to crash Kaitlyn's season, he wrote her what Chris calls "love letters."
"They're emails," Nick clarified. Nick was hoping that Britt Nilsson would end up being named the Bachelorette, and he wrote Kaitlyn emails expressing how much he liked her. After he did go on the show, fall in love with Kaitlyn, and got rejected, he never went back to the emails. "I never looked at them," he said. "I never read them."
Nick and Kaitlyn are friends now, and recently, they talked about the emails and Kaitlyn said she never received them. What is this, The Notebook? (Well, no, because Kaitlyn isn't running back to Nick. She's in love with Jason Tartick, who Nick calls "like, the hottest guy ever.") Nick checked his outbox, where he saw the unsent emails and, apparently, he let Chris Harrison read them so he could wax dramatic about what great love letters they are.
Kaitlyn appeared on Greatest Seasons — Ever! after Nick, and said she was glad he came on her season because otherwise she "probably would have thought about him after because of the relationship that we had before." She also said that their pre-fantasy suite sex helped confirm for her that she had stronger feelings for the man she did choose, Shawn Booth.
So, that's that. I can't say that Nick sending love emails changes my opinion of him, Kaitlyn, or "everything."
There was a much more exciting reveal, though. Chris asked Kaitlyn if she would be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars, which she absolutely freaked out about. Kaitlyn has long had an issue with the fact that she was not able to join DWTS even though other Bachelor/ette stars have. She claimed that Mike Fleiss told her she couldn't because "it is bad for his brand, and that he is sick of people wanting fame from his show," as reported by Us Weekly. The Bachelor creator denied this and said he supports Kaitlyn's desire to go on the show.
Well, we might not have gotten a huge secret reveal, but Kaitlyn got a happier ending than she did the first time around: Dancing with the Stars and a hot former Bachelorette star boyfriend.
