50 Jewelry Brands Teamed Up To Support Young Black Designers

The outpouring of support we’ve gotten so far for the Art Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund has been incredible, and we hope it’s just getting started! We want to reiterate that this is an open endowment — not just a single scholarship — and ANYONE is welcome to become a donor to make sure that black students will always have access to this initiative at @fitnyc. The more people who get involved, the better! More dollars means more scholarships. ⠀ ⠀ As a side-note, the scholarship fund has the blessing and support of Charles Russell, Art’s longtime partner, as well as that of Mark McDonald who runs Art’s estate. Both were contacted early on in the process. To read more about Art’s life and legacy, please click on the link in our bio. ⠀ ⠀ Thank you to everyone who has spread the word and donated. While we’re excited to be a part of the #artsmithscholarship, this is not about us — it’s about the future jewelry designers whose work we can’t wait to admire.