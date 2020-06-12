Disney skipped a theatrical release entirely and dropped Artemis Fowl on Disney+ on June 12, giving us the rare opportunity to watch a new blockbuster at home. And to bring Artemis Fowl to life is a cast of heavy hitters and newbies alike, all coming together to play the beloved science fiction-fantasy-YA characters on screen.
The film is adapted from the book series written by Eoin Colfer, which takes place partially in the real world and partially in a fantasy world underground where every Irish legend about fairies, pixies, trolls and dwarfs is true. When the titular character's father goes missing, he is tasked with saving his life by finding and recovering an ancient artifact. That's when Artemis' world becomes 100 percent more magical (and 100 percent more dangerous).
As you'll see flipping through the members of the cast, many of them have worked with director Kenneth Branagh (who directed Murder On The Orient Express and the first two Thor movies) before in films like Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express, and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.
Most of the faces here are familiar, but a couple of them of them (specifically the younger cast members) are relatively new to acting. Click through to find out who plays who and how you might know them.