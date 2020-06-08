Shirley Isn’t A Biopic — It’s A Horror Story More Terrifying Than Haunting Of Hill House

The movie kicks off with the arrival of a young couple staying in Shirley and Stanley’s home in North Bennington, VT. Rose (Odessa Young) and Fred (Logan Lerman) initially appear as foils to their benefactors, who constantly snipe at each other in a booze-fueled game of cat and mouse. But as the film unfolds, the characters start to swap traits and experiences. Rose, who starts out put together and in control, starts to unravel, while Shirley, who begins the film as a near-recluse, becomes more confident in her own brand of success. Likewise Fred, who seemed so supportive of his wife early on, reveals himself to be untrustworthy and unfaithful, while Stanley, a known-lothario, ends up being the most encouraging — if toxic — force in his wife’s life. As in Jackson’s books, nothing is quite as perfect as it initially seems, nor as bad.

