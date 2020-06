If You Played A Cop On TV, It’s Time To Pay Reparations

As Scharpling points out, TV and movies have "contributed to the larger acceptance that cops are the implicitly the good guys" which has allowed dangerous and racist behavior to go unchecked at the expense of Black people's lives. Shows like Live PD, The Rookie, Castle, NCIS, Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, and CSI have all given the police force the Hollywood treatment. A recent study from Color of Change and the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center reviewed 353 episodes from 26 scripted TV series that focused on crime and police, and found that the overall messaging in them miseducates audiences. This could stem from the fact that 81% of showrunners were, and are, white men.