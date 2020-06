Charlotte Tilbury Is Finally Launching A Light Version Of Her Magic Cream

Launching later this month, just in time for summer, the new take on the formula will have all the preventative and hydrating benefits of the original cream but with a much lighter texture. "As the seasons change and people's skin changes, sometimes there's a need for a lighter-textured moisturizer," Tilbury explains. The Magic Cream Light will also offer slightly better sun protection at SPF 20 (the original has SPF 15), while also promising to protect the skin against blue light and pollution.