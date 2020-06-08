8:27 p.m. — Try to catch up on the work emails I missed on my “day off.” Think about philanthropy. I know so many people at foundations who are doing wonderful work. I also wish more of them were funding advocacy and frontline groups right now. I wish more of them committed funds to Black-led organizations and movements, and trusted them to do the work without oversight. The endowments of many foundations are not separate from the suffering endured to build wealth in our society. Foundations often ask nonprofits to prove that they are on the path to equity, without acknowledging the irony of holding wealth in an endowment and what that means. This is a topic that keeps me up at night.