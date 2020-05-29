Britney Spears Just Dropped Her First New Music In 4 Years

I'd give anything to party like it's 2016 right now, and Britney Spears is making it happen. The artist, seemingly recovered from burning down her home gym with a forgotten candle, just rereleased a song that was previously unavailable to most fans, "Mood Ring (By Demand)," making it her first "new" single in four years.
"Mood Ring" originally appeared on the Japanese deluxe version of Spears's 2016 album Glory. The album has had a renewed interest in the past few months as fans of the singer pushed it to No. 1 on the iTunes pop chart. As thanks for their dedication, Spears rereleased the album with brand new cover art, as well as the addition of "Mood Ring."
"My love is a mood ring/Up and down emotions, all these mood swings," the chorus goes. "You know how to read the touch of my skin/Nothing on my body but this mood ring."
"You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go!!!!" Spears tweeted shortly after midnight. "What was requested next is out now….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud."
Repurposed this since we didn’t use it: You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go 💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️!!!! What was requested next is out now ✨🙊🙊💕🌸💍😉 ….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud 💋💋💋 !!!! https://t.co/xmwWR79k52 pic.twitter.com/XIY4SrgIbo— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 29, 2020
And oh did we. The song is already No. 3 on iTunes, just underneath Lady Gaga's "Rain On Me" and "Sour Candy."
Now we just need a music video for the surprise hit. Of course, right now, Spears would have to shoot it herself. As long as there are no candles involved it should be fine.
Listen to "Mood Ring (By Demand)” below.
