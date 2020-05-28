When you think of UGGs, summer isn’t typically what comes to mind. But upon seeing the latest collection from the SoCal footwear company’s ongoing collaboration with NY-based indie label Eckhaus Latta, we can’t think of a better way to treat our feet this season than with a clog, sneaker, or, yes, sandal from the second collaborative effort.
The collection, which first appeared at Eckhaus Latta’s spring ‘20 NYFW runway show last September, includes eight new unisex styles: two heeled lace-up sandals, two ‘00s-inspired platform clogs, two sneakers, a boot, and a shearling-free version of the now-iconic square toe mules from the first collection.
The campaign imagery, shot by fashion and still life photographer Zoe Ghertner, shows models Guinevere van Seenus and Frank Ayzenberg lazing on a floating dock surrounded by water. According to the brands, the minimalistic campaign was inspired by nature.
“We wanted to push forward concepts from last season, exploring the expanse of nature while attempting to confine it to create a sense of isolation in its vastness,” said Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, the design duo behind Eckhaus Latta, in a press release. The collection was inspired by the works of two French painters: Jean-François Millet, known for his depictions of landscapes in rural France, and Paul Gauguin, whose post-Impressionist paintings employed bold colors like cobalt blue and cadmium yellow.
According to the release, the campaign was also meant to “communicate serenity through landscape, while the apparent alien vastness and majesty evoke feelings of simplicity, beauty, light, and isolation.”
