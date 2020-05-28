“We wanted to push forward concepts from last season, exploring the expanse of nature while attempting to confine it to create a sense of isolation in its vastness,” said Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, the design duo behind Eckhaus Latta, in a press release. The collection was inspired by the works of two French painters: Jean-François Millet, known for his depictions of landscapes in rural France, and Paul Gauguin, whose post-Impressionist paintings employed bold colors like cobalt blue and cadmium yellow.