Khloé Kardashian Defends Throwing Scott Disick A Party During Lockdown

Lockdown is beginning to lift in a number of states like California, but Californians are still required to follow social distancing rules that fans are accusing California's royal family, the Kardashians, of flouting. On Tuesday, the family threw a small party in honor of Scott Disick's 37th birthday and were criticized in the comments of the Instagram pictures from the event.
Khloé Kardashian, anticipating backlash, reportedly captioned one of her Instagram Stories from the celebration with, “Stay safe! Stay smart. Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance,” per Us Weekly. However, the sisters were still met with criticism in their Instagram comments.
"There's people out here dying and you posting this," one commenter wrote on a picture posted by Kourtney Kardashian from the party, which appeared to include an ice cream cart with the words "wash your hands" painted on it.
Khloé was similarly called out in her comments, specifically in regards to the young children, like True Thompson and Stormi Webster, seen playing in her Instagram Story.
“They are all cousins,” she replied, according to Us Weekly. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”
In another defense, she reportedly wrote: “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”
While her comment about gatherings of less than 10 people in California is technically true, the people are still required to maintain distance from one another, something it's clear is not happening based on pictures from the bash.
Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live 🙏🏽Forever family! I love you long time!
Someone needs to tell the Kardashians about Zoom birthday parties — as long as they make sure to record it for this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
