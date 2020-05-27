I Tried The Charlotte Tilbury Bronzer With A 5,000-Person Waitlist

Let it be known that this bronzer has a generous payoff, so you'll want to apply with a light hand. After dusting on the Tan shade, my face was enveloped in a warm summer glow that doesn't look flat on my combination skin, perhaps thanks to the hyaluronic acid in the powder. Usually I find that matte bronzers can appear chalky, but not this one. Even as it wears over time, it looks like the sun is hugging my cheekbones — which I can definitely appreciate with all the extra time spent indoors. The compact is on the pricier end of the spectrum, but it does come with enough product (and pigment) to last you quite some time. With this bronzer in my arsenal, I'm starting to feel like summer is already here.