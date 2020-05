Minneapolis Protestors Mourned George Floyd’s Death. Police Responded With Riot Gear & Tear Gas.

The two officers who were seen on the video have been identified as Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao . Tao has a history of excessive force complaints and Chauvin has been involved in several police-involved shootings over his career, the Star-Tribune reports. A 2015 report from the Washington Post found that one of every eight fatal police shootings was committed by an officer who had previously shot and killed someone. While many officers claim that most police officers never fire their weapon, “we found that those who do, often do so in multiple instances,” tweeted Wesley Lowery , one of the authors of the analysis.