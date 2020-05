Seasons 1& 2 Of Amazon’s Homecoming Share A Sinister Plot Twist

By now, you probably know the Geist Group very well, and are fully aware that it’s not the charitable company that the world believes it to be. In the first season, we learned that the Group was actually erasing the memories of military vets being ”rehabilitated” in its Homecoming Transitional Support Center with the sole purpose of shipping them back out to the frontlines without the pesky inconvenience of PTSD getting in the way. The soldiers' memory loss is the result of the facility's food being dosed with juices from a special berry grown by the Geist Group.