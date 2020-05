On Thursday, thoughtful Mercury makes his way into sensitive Cancer , helping us to get in tune with our emotions. We're encouraged to slow down and be more guarded with our energy while the messenger planet moves through this watery house. Pay close attention to your instincts during this transit, and nurture your intuitive side. It could be easy to rush ourselves on Friday as the Moon waxes into her first quarter in exacting Virgo at 11:29 p.m. EST. We must learn to accept what we cannot change during this challenging phase and let go of control. Taking a moment to consider how we’d like to see our goals fulfilled can help us use this intense energy to brainstorm how we’d like to fulfill our dreams.