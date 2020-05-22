But the very thing that makes Lucky Grandma so unique is also what kept it from getting made for nearly 5 years. When Sealy and co-writer Angela Cheng tried to get independent financing for their project, they were repeatedly told that though the concept sounded fun, it wasn’t one that would fly in Hollywood. “This was pre-Crazy Rich Asians and all that kind of stuff. Nobody wanted to make a movie about an old woman, that was also mostly in [Mandarin.]”

