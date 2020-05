That’s when a friend suggested Chin, best known for her role as Auntie Lido in 1993’s The Joy Luck Club . She was 85 when she was cast — older even than Grandma. But after you see the film, you can’t imagine anyone else embodying this character’s particular brand of cranky. Still, what sets Lucky Grandma apart is the tender, empathetic way it values every aspect of its protagonist’s life. This is no stereotypical rendering of an elder gone bad. Some of the most powerful scenes in the movie deal with Grandma’s routine and habits, and her inner turmoil at having to give those up to go live with her son and his family in Brooklyn, as he keeps requesting.