Starbucks Quietly Dropped A Brand New Vegan Pink Drink Today

Pink Starbucks-inspired creations have been making the rounds on TikTok, but Starbucks' latest menu addition is the pink drink to end all pink drinks. Taking inspiration from its very successful iced coconut milk duo first released in March, Starbucks is now introducing the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink.
This summer's Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink has a coconut milk base and is flavored with guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and ginger, making for a dreamy baby pink beverage to sip on while you tan on your roof. Available starting today, May 21, along with the return of the cult-favorite S'mores Frappuccino.
Apart from the ever-anticipated Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Starbucks seasonal offerings over this past year have mainly been iced beverages — from November's Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to December's Irish Cream Cold Brew. No matter the season, iced is always on the menu. And summer's newest coconut milk addition follows in the very successful footsteps of March's Iced Pineapple Matcha and Iced Golden Ginger drinks.
Along with the new and returning beverages, Starbucks' summer offerings include a new Grilled Chicken and Hummus Protein Box and a new Unicorn Cake Pop.
Just like that, it's summertime. The sun is out and the air conditioning is calling but the beach days and summer vacations are still in limbo. It's hard to believe that 85% of Starbucks locations have reopened. But nothing is as it was before. Expect to see baristas working adjusted hours and enforcing newly rigorous cleaning protocols. What's more, customers are now able to place orders and use contactless payment ahead of in-store pickup on the newly revamped Starbucks App so you can safely get your summery drinks.
