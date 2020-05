Michigan’s Latest Anti-Lockdown Protest “Operation Haircut” Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

The protest comes in response to Whitmer's announcement at a press conference on May 19, during which the governor said that it was unlikely for barbershops and hair salons to open in the near future. “I would love to get my hair done, too. But the fact of the matter is, the nature of that personal service is such that it is intimate, it is close, you can’t social distance and get your hair cut,” said Whitmer. “That’s why it is important that we have all the protocols in place.”