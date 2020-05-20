Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2020

Now that a handful of weeks of self-quarantine have gone by, many may feel that the initial novelty of sheltering-in-place is starting to dull its shine. Maybe you’ve baked enough sourdough loaves to make sandwiches for your entire neighborhood; tried every YouTube butt workout there is; reorganized every room in the house twice; watched everything on your Netflix queue.
But just because your daily routine might be getting stale, doesn’t mean you can’t switch it up. And now that May is almost over, Netflix is helping us out by sending titles out in order to make room for all new movies and TV to binge in June.
One of the first heartbreaking departures is to Don Draper and the rest of his 60s advertising cohort, as Mad Men seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix. Thankfully, not too many other beloved TV series will be gone from the streaming service, safe for Cheers and Jeopardy!.
A few critically-acclaimed movies and classics will be seeing themselves out, including The King’s Speech, Inception, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Minority Report, and The Boy With The Striped Pajamas. And fans of The Matrix series should catch the trilogy before the end of next month.
Make sure to catch all the movies and TV shows you meant to finish up before they’re gone, and get ready to refresh and renew your Netflix queue in the coming weeks. Click through to see what’s leaving Netflix in June.