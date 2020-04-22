Everything Leaving Netflix In May 2020

Now that the weather is starting to warm up, it may be time to ditch some of your winter habits. Even though we’ll have to enjoy many of the benefits of the upcoming season (heavy sigh) inside, there’s nothing stopping you from a little spring/summer cleaning. Maybe this means setting a new workout schedule, trying some brighter recipes, or Marie Kondo-ing your closet. It can even apply to your watchlist — now that you’ve rewatched all your faves for the 100th time, it might be time for a little zhuzh.
Luckily, Netflix has got you covered. You can expect a lot of exciting new titles to hit the streaming service in May, though it also means it’s time to say goodbye to a lot of tried and true favorites.
In terms of TV, the biggest loss will be for Shondaland diehards: all seven seasons of Scandal will be leaving the platform. Other delicious dramas like Royal Pains and Bitten are leaving as well. And those who looked to Bob Ross for their calm will have to find an outlet elsewhere, as his Beauty Is Everywhere Collection 1 will be gone from Netflix at the beginning of the month.
As far as movies, it seems as if romances are taking the biggest hit. Favorites like Dear John, Love, Rosie, and She’s Out of My League are going out the door. Also leaving are the entire Austin Powers and Final Destination series.
Be sure to catch the movies and TV that spark joy before it’s time to let go of the old and welcome the new. Ahead is the full list of Netflix titles expiring in May.