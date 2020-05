Caroline Marquard’s “Never Should’ve Left” Is A Song About Do-Overs

Marquard wrote and developed her new single with one of her idols, songwriter Liz Rose , who has worked with Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood . After moving to NYC at the age of 16 from Switzerland to finish high school, Marquard left Berklee College of Music to move to Nashville and live out her dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter in real time. Since 2016, Marquard has been doing just that, blending a passion for songwriting, harp playing, and story-telling through song. With all that in mind, it’s no wonder her influences are Sara Bareilles, Maren Morris , and Faith Hill. In fact, along with Rose, Marquard also worked with producer Jordan Lehning on the song, whose past collaborations include Kacey Musgraves and Shania Twain.