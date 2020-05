NYPD Shuts Down Brooklyn Yeshiva School For Violating Social Distancing Rules

The man who was operating the school closed it down immediately, per instruction from officers. Because this was his first offense, no enforcement action was taken, according to a statement by the NYPD. However, de Blasio served another warning in response to the gathering. "If we find them, we'll shut them down, and they won't come back, I assure you,” Mayor de Blasio said about any and all underground schools in an interview on 1010 WINS Radio on Tuesday. “Because if we have to shut down the building itself, we will. I have heard a lot of reports but there's been very few instances where there was actually evidence.”