Another Celebrity Couple Is Going Through A Messy Quarantine Divorce

What's the opposite of a baby boom? Because quarantine seems to be creating something of a divorce...force. In the wake of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's split, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's lockdown showdown, and whatever is going on between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, another couple is separating during the pandemic. People reports that Black Summer actress Jaime King has filed for divorce against director Kyle Newman, and has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex.
King and Newman married in 2007 and share two kids, Leo and James. The pair met on the 2005 set of Fanboys, according to InStyle
People reports that King's order against Newman will be held until a hearing on June 8, but her filing for an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation was "denied without prejudice," according to court documents.
In addition to the divorce petition, King reportedly also filed a domestic violence prevention petition. A source close to the actress told the outlet the she's "distraught."
“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond," a spokesperson for Newman told Refinery29. "As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care. As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”
While King has not posted on social media about Newman in recent months, she did recently express her love for her children.
"I am incredibly blessed to be your mama. Thank you for choosing me my beautiful babies," she captioned a video in honor of Mother's Day. "May I always hold for you and be the safest space that you know with happiness, peace, unconditional loving, support, laughter, abundance, understanding, joy and hearing and seeing you for you forever."
King did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
