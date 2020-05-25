Another day, another made-up holiday. The good thing is, this one involves wine. National Wine Day is May 25, and what better way to celebrate than with some movies about wine. What's that? It'd be better to celebrate National Wine Day by drinking a glass of wine? Okay, yeah, that makes sense. But you can totally pair your glass of wine with a wine-themed movie. That's really doing things right.
Whether you are into dramas, comedies, documentaries, or true crime, there's a wine movie for you. We've got the first American conviction for wine fraud. We've got Keanu Reeves stomping grapes in 1940s garb. We've got extremely difficult sommelier exams. We've got Maya Rudolph falling off of a piano. We've got Sideways, because you kind of have to have Sideways on a list of movies about wine.
Click through to find out more about 11 wine-related movies and watch their trailers. Then, get your Chardonnay, your rosé, your sangria, whatever you want — but not your Merlot. Never Merlot — and settle in for the wine movie of your choice. You'll either come out of this as a oenophile, a wannabe sommelier, or a tipsy person belting out "All By Myself." And maybe all three.