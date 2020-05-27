How Activists Are Creating A “Queer Response” To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Queer and trans activists have always been on the frontlines — from Stonewall to the AIDS epidemic to the coronavirus pandemic. As long as their community continues to be disproportionately impacted by crises and ignored or actively endangered by the people in charge, LGBTQ+ will do what they’ve always done: fight for the most marginalized among us, including themselves. By going out into the streets, Cuicchi says, “we want to show our community, our LGBTQ+ and HIV communities, that we are watching and we have their backs.”