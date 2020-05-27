Hopefully you haven’t lost track of all the streaming platforms being introduced because it is time to add another one to the list. HBO Max is next up, having launched on May 27. The extension of the cable channel will include classic shows, like Friends, as well as original series. Most importantly there are nearly 100 movies on HBO Max right now.
HBO Max’s catalogue of movies includes some films that are available on other platforms like Hulu, but most are flicks that you can only watch if you have HBO Go, HBO Now, or HBO through your cable provider. Currently, the movies don’t overlap with any choices on Netflix, but don’t worry. There are still plenty of options for you to enjoy. If you are in the mood for rom-coms, HBO Max has got you covered with Can’t Buy Me Love, A Walk to Remember, and Crazy Rich Asians. Prefer a fantasy or action film? Check out The Wizard of Oz or The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
There’s something for all movie lovers of all ages on the new site. There are 96 movies that HBO Max has available day one — these are the ones we're excited about.
