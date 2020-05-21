If you have seen any of the trailers promoting Fox’s new dating show called Labor of Love, you might have questioned what year it is. The premise of the show makes it seem like it belongs in another era when shows like Joe Millionaire and Beauty and the Geek aired. Labor of Love has a cheesy, earnest vibe to it that makes it feel like a throwback and an enjoyable, fresh reality TV show at the same time. The Labor of Love cast helps pull this off.
Hosted by Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, Labor of Love’s opening sequence sums up what the show is all about: “skip the dating and go straight to baby making.” Well, not literally. Kristy Katzmann, 41, is ready to devote her time to finding a man to be a husband and the father of her children. She knows what she wants and she is ready to settle down now, so, naturally, Fox found 15 men who are completely on board with finding someone to have children with very soon. The show is basically like The Bachelorette if all the leads and contestants were direct from the beginning about all of their expectations. While Kristy is a compelling lead with her straightforward attitude (just like The Bachelorette) the wild, charming, and embarrassing characters that make up her cast are what keep the show interesting.
Because Kristy is 41, her men are older than most leads and contestants on dating shows — something 38-year-old Clare Crawley's Bachelorette casting department should have considered. This cast proves that reality TV drama knows no age — Crawley doesn't have to date 20-year-olds for her eventual season to be great. Forty-somethings are just as good at making TV drama as any Bachelorette contestant. Click through the slideshow to learn more about the cast of Labor of Love and what you can expect from them on the show.