In multiple clue packages, Zito shared that he has always had a love for music and has previously released music. (If you google him right now, “musician” pops up next to his name.) Now that he has been kicked off the show, it looks like he has been inspired to continue his budding music career as he just released a new single on May 8 called “The Greatest.” The country song seems to connect to his life as a pro athlete. The lyrics are about a young boy who wants to be a baseball player.