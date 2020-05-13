Ulta, which closed all its doors on Thursday, March 19, to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, will begin resuming business in parts of the country in accordance with local guidelines. "This week, we reopened approximately 180 stores, and several of those offer hair services in our salons," Dillon confirmed in the retailer's most recent public statement. In-store shopping will be available at select Ulta Beauty stores in Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.