Rihanna Goes Cheeks Out & Shots Down In The Rowdiest Beauty Tutorial Yet

Though the video has the makings of a beauty tutorial, Rihanna isn’t one to take herself — or her products — too seriously. It quickly becomes clear that the trio didn’t rehearse any lines as Rihanna and Team Fenty walk us through their 10 shades of cream blush. Not only does Rihanna try on each shade, but she explains the thought process behind some of the color names, which are cute as hell. “This one is called Daiquiri Dip, because it looks like a daiquiri…and you just take a dip,” Rihanna says before turning to Weaver. “Right?”