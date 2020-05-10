Rihanna Goes Cheeks Out & Shots Down In The Rowdiest Beauty Tutorial Yet

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to get drunk with Rihanna, now you can (sort of) find out for yourself (without being Seth Meyers). Instead of just sharing the news about Fenty Beauty’s new line, Rihanna continues to have the most fun with makeup: she’s doing it with her friends and testing out her products herself. And, oh yeah, there are definitely shots involved.
Rihanna joined Fenty’s deputy creative director, Jahleel Weaver, and her manager, Jennifer Rosales, to show off Fenty Beauty’s first collection of blushes. In “Shots & Swatches,” Rihanna and her team take a shot for each blush they try on. Or, okay, maybe just a sip. Either way, they seem to be feeling it.
Though the video has the makings of a beauty tutorial, Rihanna isn’t one to take herself — or her products — too seriously. It quickly becomes clear that the trio didn’t rehearse any lines as Rihanna and Team Fenty walk us through their 10 shades of cream blush. Not only does Rihanna try on each shade, but she explains the thought process behind some of the colour names, which are cute as hell. “This one is called Daiquiri Dip, because it looks like a daiquiri…and you just take a dip,” Rihanna says before turning to Weaver. “Right?”
“This is Fuego Flush, giving you fuego,” Rosales says, sending Rihanna into a (possibly tipsy) fit of giggles. As she tests Fuego Flush on both her cheeks and under her eyelids, she points out that some of the shades can easily be used as either a blush or a highlight. And then sips a shot, like a lady.
Rihanna first unveiled the new Cheeks Out collection in April. The line includes blushes and also cream bronzers, all intended to be applied by your fingertips — so, in Rihanna’s words, perfect for when you’re on the go. The creams are non-greasy, sweat-resistant, and, like all Fenty products, made cruelty-free. The blush shades include a strawberry pink, a bold purple, and a “rosé latte” shade that one of her video companions calls “pinky brown.”
But most importantly, they’ve arrived just in time for the warm weather. Even if you’re only socializing over Zoom, Rihanna’s tutorial will definitely have you itching to grab your drink of choice, call your best friends, and play with makeup from the comfort of your home. Take it from RiRi herself: even if this June just consists of some socially distant walks in the park or to the grocery store, it’s still “all about cheeks out in the summer, right?”
