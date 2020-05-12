The Best Signs & Cards People Are Using To Thank Hospital Workers

Every year National Hospital Week offers us a chance to really celebrate our hospitals and the people who work in them. But this year the milestone feels particularly special. The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted how essential it is to have healthcare systems that work — and how grateful we should be for the self-sacrifice shown by all the people who have dedicated their time and risked their lives to help protect our communities.
Hospitals and hospital workers need our help too, and there are tons of practical ways we can lend a hand: We can donate money or personal protective equipment; we can take social distancing seriously to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and we can broadcast our thanks far and wide, to make sure healthcare workers know we have their back.
Many communities have been cheering, clapping, and waving encouraging signs at a specific time each day, coming out onto their front stoops, balconies, and rooftops to support their healthcare workers. Others have started letter writing campaigns, encouraging people to send thank you notes to their local healthcare facilities. In honor of National Hospital Week, we gathered some of most uplifting signs, cards, and gestures of gratitude we've seen so far. Swipe through for a dose of positivity.