All Your Favorite Hair Products Are 50% Off At Ulta Beauty

As most hair salons remain closed due to COVID-19 safety precautions, many of us are finding our footing with an at-home hair-care program. That being the case, two months in, your DIY routine could probably use a product refresh: a leave-in conditioner to give your air-dried curls extra bounce, or a touch-up kit to cover gray roots. The place to stock up is none other than Ulta Beauty.
Not only does Ulta have a full assortment of beauty products and newly-implemented curbside pickup shopping at most retail stores, but the annual Gorgeous Hair Event launches today, May 10th, and runs through the end of the month. The deal is half-off select hair-care products offered in a rotating calendar fashion, with a new promotion featured each day.
The sale covers almost all of the store's top-rated hair product, and the kickoff deal is a can't-miss: the cult-favorite Bumble and Bumble Thickening Spray, marked down from $30 to $15. You'll want to mark your calendars for May 16th, when the high-end T3 hairdryer will drop from $150 to a steal at just $75. You'll also find Color Wow's root touch-up kit on sale on the 22nd, and the Pattern Beauty conditioner (the one created by Tracee Ellis Ross) reduced on the 27th.
With a new deal dropping every 24 hours for the next three weeks, your best bet at sweeping the sale would be to keep the Ulta Beauty tab bookmarked on your laptop or WFH tablet for the foreseeable future. Sounds a little extreme, but you'll change your mind once you see the savings to be had.
