During a global pandemic, every person has some responsibility to make sure they’re doing as little harm as possible — that is, unless you’re exempt like Vice President Mike Pence. Along with the rest of the Trump administration, Pence has repeatedly failed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic with the care needed — including appearing in public places maskless . Now, he’s trying to turn the tables around… by delivering personal protective equipment (PPE). Except, it seems that's not exactly what happened, according to new audio recording released on Thursday.