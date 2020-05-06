The Super Flower Moon Is Coming, & It’s Going To Be Huge

May is a big month, celestially. Early next week, the first of three major retrogrades will kick off. But first, on May 7, the third and final supermoon of the entire year will grace the sky — and it's going to be major. It's a Super Flower Moon, occurring in Scorpio. That means it'll bring up some strong feelings.
First, a definition. A supermoon is a full moon that's especially big and bright, because it occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth. That proximity also means their effects are even more powerful than a regular full moon, says Lisa Stardust, an expert astrologer. "Emotions will be intense, as the Moon, which represents our feelings in astrology, is hanging out close to the Earth." (This particular supermoon will be brightest at 6:45 a.m. EST on May 7, so you'll get a good view on the evenings of May 6 and May 7.)
This supermoon is also called a Flower Moon because it coincides with the blooming of spring flowers. The name sounds pretty — but it's also apt, since this Super Flower Moon occurs in Scorpio, a sign associated with growth and transformation. "Scorpio is an evolutionary sign, which makes this a great time to release past hurts and make amends with others," Stardust explains. "The sign Scorpio likes to transform for the better."
You can take this advice literally — forgive an old friend or ex-partner, or ask for forgiveness. Or you can spend some time healing the internal wounds caused by a rift. Maybe you've done the verbal making up, but are still holding onto some of that hurt. The Super Flower Moon in Scorpio provides the right energy for you to finally let go of the pain. You'll come out of the experience feeling lighter and invigorated, with more emotional and mental space.
Pluto will also form a sextile with this full moon, "bringing old and buried emotional baggage to the surface," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. "Our feelings will be front and center, and our interactions will show exactly how we feel even if we are not able to express ourselves clearly."
That's right — if you're feeling grouchy toward your quarantine partner (or partners), it'll be hard to hide it. So take this time to be honest, open, and up front about how you feel; it's possible to say anything kindly.
The supermoon in Scorpio also encourages introspection and deep thinking, according to Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. The Flower Moon trines with spiritual and dreamy Neptune, which tempers what can be a strained time. "Scorpio is the most intense of signs. Anything deeply rooted in your subconscious mind will come to the surface, good or bad," Hale explains. "Communication will be a focus at this time. Misunderstandings can occur — but the moon's positive trine to Neptune can minimize this."
If the final supermoon of 2020 teaches us anything, it's that expressing our feelings is important — even if they feel small compared to what's going on in the world. With this lunar event behind us, we can enter the rest of the year feeling lighter, clearer, and ready to start fresh.
