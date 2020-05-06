Story from Music

Adele Shared A Rare Photo Of Herself To Thank Fans For Birthday Wishes

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
Adele has basically been sheltering in place since she released 25 back in 2015, but now that the world is on lockdown, it's even rarer for the pop diva to make headlines. However, she posted an Instagram in honor of her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, and she once again has fans riled up for her hopeful return to the music spotlight.
"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," the singer and mother of six-year-old son Angelo captioned the photo of herself in a black birthday dress standing in some sort of floral display. "I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x."
Instagram has been her preferred mode of communication these past few years, which have included her split from her husband Simon Konecki last April.
“Adele and her partner have separated,” her representatives told the Associated Press in an emailed statement. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”
"30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she wrote in her birthday caption last year, adding, "Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you."
This is 31...thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️

While that promised album has yet to come to fruition, perhaps these months spent in quarantine will allow time for her to finally record so we have a treat at the end of all this. Wow, "Hello from the other side" really takes on a whole new meaning, now.
