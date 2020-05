10 Change The Date Cards Perfect For Postponed Weddings

It's not very often that a global pandemic postpones a wedding, but these are, as they say, unprecedented times. And with these strange times comes a need for something we never thought would exist — change the date cards. A play on save the dates , these cards are meant to be sent to your guests who might have planned to attend your wedding this spring or summer . Maybe you're choosing to have an intimate, family-only wedding this year and a bigger party in the future, or maybe you're just pushing the whole extravaganza a few months. Either way, change the date cards make it easy (and beautiful!) to inform your guests. Plus, in times like these, a small note through traditional snail mail offers us a level of connection that we can't otherwise have.