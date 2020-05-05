A video called "Mourning in America" woke up the Internet on Monday, and of course, made Trump whistle like a kettle.
The voice-over video, which appears something like a 60 Minutes intro, shows a bleak picture of America — with empty streets and sad music. It also takes a harsh look at Trump’s leadership during coronavirus and his failure to take act on COVID-19 early on. Riffing from the cheerful Ronald Reagan campaign slogan “Morning in America,” the attack ad had a surprising proponent behind it.
While the advertisement was created by the Lincoln Project, it's not just a random attack ad, nor is it from a Democrat. The call is very much coming from inside the house. As it turns out, none other than George Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, is responsible for it.
Advertisement
"Mourning in America" leads with details that more than 60,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 — the “deadly virus Donald Trump ignored.” And although the video is only one minute in length, it packs a punch in no time, calling out that the American economy is in “shambles,” that more than 26 million Americans are out of work, and that it’s the worst economy in decades — all before even hitting the 20-second mark. And it may sting a little more coming from the spouse of one of Trump's own advisors.
Mourning in America. https://t.co/3KLPq117tM— George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 4, 2020
Conway, the leader behind the Lincoln Project, was among the people who spearheaded this campaign, which was produced by a super PAC. Steve Schmidt, a former adviser to John McCain, John Weaver, the chief strategist for John Kasich’s presidential campaign in 2016, and Republican political strategist Rick Wilson are all members of the super PAC. According to the group, they started this movement to prevent Trump’s reelection and fight against GOP loyalty to Trump.
Ultimately, the video points out that Trump bailed out Wall Street, but not Main Street, referring to the people from more humble backgrounds across America who are in need of help from the government. “There’s mourning in America, and under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker, and sicker, and poorer,” the video says as it fades out, adding, “Americans are asking, if we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?”
Since the video was released yesterday, Trump has repeatedly fired back on Twitter, calling Conway "Moonface" and picking apart each pac member. “A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan ... You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more.”
"Mourning in America" is the closest thing to an anti-endorsement Trump has ever gotten from his own party — and it even aired between segments of Tucker Carlson's show. Despite Trump's attack on the attack, Kellyanne’s husband George Conway is not backing down — and he’s not apologizing to the President, either. In fact, he welcomed Trump's criticism, signing off on his tweets with his new moniker: Moonface.
Advertisement