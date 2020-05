Harrison previously told Refinery29 that the point of Listen to Your Heart is for a musician couple to find harmony, but also romance. "The goal is to have a couple at the end of this that is madly in love, if not many," he said. In order to strengthen those bonds that the couples are building, Fantasy Suite dates just make sense. Bachelor in Paradise has them, as do The Bachelor and Bachelorette. It may not be the focus on the episode on LTYH the way it is on those shows, since the musical performances are the big moments for LTYH, but the last few remaining couples are likely to get the option of staying the night together. It's also likely to happen when the show hits the road; the trailer teased trips to Las Vegas and Nashville in the final few episodes.