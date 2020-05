Why Is Coronavirus Messing With My Period?

Your period should get back on track within a few cycles, especially if your routine begins to stabilize. If it doesn't, if you experience symptoms such as pain during your period or bleeding that lasts more than seven days , or if you just have a hunch that something other than coronavirus anxiety or insomnia is affecting your cycle, Dr. Minkin suggests setting up a call with your healthcare provider for a check-in. Although the world around us is adjusting to the "new normal," your period should still be something you can count on to stay the same.