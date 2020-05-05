Why Is Coronavirus Messing With My Period?

Long-term tension messes with your hormones, Dr. Minkin explains. Usually, your pituitary glands produce two hormones that control your ovaries, helping them release eggs on schedule. Experts still don't completely understand the details. But they know that anxiety interferes with the regular secretion of these pituitary hormones. As a result, regular stimulation of the sex hormones estrogen and progesterone become messed up, which leads to irregular periods.