Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Press “Pause” On Their Wedding Plans

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are adapting to a new kind of lifestyle, but there’s one quarantine trend they will not be trying: the Zoom wedding. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Adams explained that for now, their wedding is on hold.
“There are no wedding plans,” he said over a video call. “If [the pandemic] lasts really long, I think we might do a small backyard thing, but that’s probably not gonna happen.” After all, he joked, “There’s too many famous ABC personalities that need to give us gifts.”
Adams went on to tell Access that if everything wasn’t “so up in the air,” they would probably begin planning the wedding for real right around now. But even though Adams and Hyland got engaged in July 2019 after dating for two years, they have been in no rush to tie the knot. A month later, Adams shared that they would likely be waiting “well over a year” to get married.
Advertisement
They do already have some parts of the wedding planned, though. Hyland has shared photos of her bridal party, and she has hinted on Instagram that she’s been watching tons of Say Yes to the Dress.
Right now, the couple might not be making guest lists and checking out venues, but they are making the most of Los Angeles’ shelter-in-place order. According to Instagram, they have given each other makeovers, tried some TikTok challenges, and even played dress-up after enjoying everyone’s favorite quarantine binge-watch. As actors, Adams and Hyland often have to travel for work — no word yet on whether Adams will be flying out to Mexico to shoot a 2020 season of Bachelor in Paradise — so Adams said they’re enjoying their time together.
“We live well together, which I think is important,” Adams told Access. “It’s been tough, but it’s been really nice to spend some real quality time.”
Advertisement