Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Press “Pause” On Their Wedding Plans

Right now, the couple might not be making guest lists and checking out venues, but they are making the most of Los Angeles’ shelter-in-place order. According to Instagram, they have given each other makeovers, tried some TikTok challenges , and even played dress-up after enjoying everyone’s favorite quarantine binge-watch . As actors, Adams and Hyland often have to travel for work — no word yet on whether Adams will be flying out to Mexico to shoot a 2020 season of Bachelor in Paradise — so Adams said they’re enjoying their time together.