Other networks and streaming platforms dabble in reality television, but Bravo is the only one that is practically synonymous with the genre. And Camp Getaway, the latest show added to the network’s line-up, is (quite predictably) guaranteed to bring romance and drama.
Viewers had to wait a bit longer for the premiere of Camp Getaway — it was originally scheduled to drop on April 6 — but the series premiere has finally arrived. The titular camp is actually called Club Getaway and is located in Kent, Connecticut. That might not seem like the most popular place to film a reality TV show until you see the full on adult playground that exits there. According to its official website, at Club Getaway people can “Leave the city behind and arrive to a place where the only schedule you follow is one where adventure is planned after breakfast, and evening parties are definitely on the agenda.” The show follows the weekend staff members who run the camp, a la Below Deck. They plan activities, party all night, and even flirt with some of the campers.
The cast members have normal jobs and everyday lives during the week, but then most commute from New York City to work at this R&R retreat. At first glance, they don’t appear like a rowdy bunch, but don’t be fooled. These camp counselors work hard and play hard with endless drama in between.