11 Luxurious Skin-Care Gifts To Send Your Mom

Mother's Day is a little different this year as we continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean the moms in your life need to feel any less special. Sure, spa days and outdoor brunches are slowly coming back to reality as things reopen, but you can still send her a token of your love if you can't be together.
In fact, she may find a relaxing skin-care gift especially appealing during times where life is anything but zen. If you're looking for a gift that will help the special woman in your life look and feel like a queen, self-care is where it's at.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite luxe skin-care gifts that'll bring the spa (and some happiness) straight to your mama's bedroom vanity.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.